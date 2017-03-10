Armed Suspect Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Francisco's Mission District | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Shelter-in-Place Order in San Francisco
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Armed Suspect Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Francisco's Mission District

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    A barricaded suspect prompts a shelter-in-place order in San Francisco's Mission District. (March 10, 2017)

    An armed suspect barricaded himself inside a building Friday afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District, prompting a shelter-in-place order for residents and businesses in the area, police said.

    Police said they received a call around 2 p.m. about a man with a gun on the 500 block of Valencia Street. Upon arriving on the scene, officers realized that the man had shut himself into the building.

    The entire block of Valencia Street has been closed off, but police said that there have been no reports of shots fired.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices