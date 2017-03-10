An armed suspect barricaded himself inside a building Friday afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District, prompting a shelter-in-place order for residents and businesses in the area, police said.

Police said they received a call around 2 p.m. about a man with a gun on the 500 block of Valencia Street. Upon arriving on the scene, officers realized that the man had shut himself into the building.

Video Video Shows Dirt Bikers Beating Man on Hwy 101 in SF

The entire block of Valencia Street has been closed off, but police said that there have been no reports of shots fired.

No other information was immediately available.

Video Raiders Aldon Smith Involved in SFPD Car Crash

Check back for updates.