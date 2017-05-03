Protesting Students Take Over UC Santa Cruz Administrative Building | NBC Bay Area
Protesting Students Take Over UC Santa Cruz Administrative Building

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Hundreds of University of California, Santa Cruz students have locked themselves into a building on campus and promise to stay there until their demands are met.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    Nearly 200 people have taken over Kerr Hall, and are pushing university officials to return the Rosa Parks House to students by the fall, NBC-affiliate KSBW reported.

    The African/Black Student Alliance organized the protest and wants the building painted in traditional African colors as well as for UC Santa Cruz to offer diversity training to its student body.

    The demonstration kicked off on Tuesday afternoon with a march. Students then made a beeline for the administration building and blocked its door.

    University Chancellor George Blumenthal plans to meet the group of students on Thursday, but officials have not commented on the rally.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
