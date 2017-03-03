San Jose police have arrested three suspects in connection to a series of robberies involving gas stations, liquor stores, and markets in San Jose and Milpitas.

The crimes took place between Oct. 23 and Jan. 25, 2017. The suspects would enter the stores during the robberies, armed with either a handgun or a large knife. The suspects wore masks over their faces, leading to them being dubbed “Geisha Dolls” based on their disguises. The suspects would threaten the clerks and even pistol whip them while demanding money, police said. The three suspects are believed to have committed at least 12 armed robberies since Oct. 23, 2016

Detectives interviewed victims and witnesses, gathering physical evidence, and conducting surveillance.

On Jan. 25, police arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to a robbery at the Arco AM/PM located at 2104 N Capitol Ave. Officers searched his residence and found evidence of the Arco AM/PM robbery.

Robbery detectives recognized the juvenile from the Geisha Dolls robbery crew, and conducted additional searches at the 17-year-old’s residence, where they found evidence linking the robbers to all 12 robberies. The 17 year old Juvenile was booked into custody at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

On Feb. 14, 2017 members of the Metro Unit located arrested a 17 year old and a 16-year-old juvenile in San Jose.

The case is still being investigated. Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying additional victims of the robberies.

Anyone with information on the case can contact detective Hernandez or detective Constantin of the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867). Anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.