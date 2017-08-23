The National Park Service on Wednesday issued a permit, paving the way for a right-wing rally at Crissy Field to proceed as planned Saturday, and drawing the ire of San Francisco leaders.

A group called Patriot Prayer is holding "Freedom Rally San Francisco" from 2 to 5 p.m. As of Wednesday, just under 400 people plan to attend the rally, while more than 1,000 are interested. Dozens of counter-protests, with clowns, dancing and sheetcake, are also being organized.

At a news conference Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said, "I remain deeply disappointed and opposed to the issuance of this permit."

Although Crissy Field, being federal land, lies outside the city's jurisdiction, Lee said, "We are responsible and feel responsible for everyone's public safety, particularly residents of San Francisco."

To that end, the San Francisco Police Department is collaborating with Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials and the United States Park Police to create a public safety plan.

"I ask our public and our residents of the San Francisco Bay Area to honor our request to not diginify people who are coming in here under the guise of 'patriot' and 'prayer' words to really preach violence and hatred, and incite violence," Lee stressed. "Avoid going to Crissy Field and engaging with members of Patriot Prayer because that is precisely what they wish us to do."

Instead, counter-protesters have been invited to City Hall at 12 p.m. Friday. Elected leaders and "people from all walks of life" will give speeches and enjoy performances, according to London Breed, president of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors.

"All of this is because we as a city have chosen to unite against hate, to push for love, to push for inclusiveness," Breed said. "We will not let this rally tear us apart. We will not let this rally destroy our city."

For its part, Patriot Prayer, which has been described as an "alt-right" group by the hate group watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center, has billed the controversial event as "a day of freedom, spirituality, unity, peace, and patriotism!"

"Love and Peace is the only way to heal this country- so we ask that you do not use hate against us with the intent of fighting hate. We are here to spread a message of love," the event's Facebook page states.

Further, the event's organizer Joey Gibson stressed that extremists, neo-Nazis, communists, white nationalists, and members of Antifa and the Klu Klux Klan will not be permitted.

"This is an opportunity for moderate americans to come in with opposing views. We will not allow the extremists to tear apart this country," he wrote on Facebook.



Scheduled speakers include right-wing figures associated with violent protests in Berkeley that took place in March and April, including "trans patriot" Amber Gwen Cummings and Kyle "Based Stickman" Chapman. Placerville-based band Good Ol' Boys is expected to perform, according to Facebook.

The event is the first of two planned for the Bay Area, with a second one scheduled for Berkeley on Aug. 27. That event is hosted by Cummings and titled "No to Marxism in America." It will take place in Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park from 1 to 5 p.m.

Following the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., however, local, state and federal officials have strongly opposed the upcoming rally, even going so far as to urge the National Park Service to deny the permit.