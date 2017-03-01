(From left) Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, both from San Jose.

Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly fleeing a downtown San Jose nightclub where an employee was stabbed to death.

San Jose residents Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, were allegedly involved in an altercation with 35-year-old Frank Navarro and Navarro's co-workers at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina when Navarro was stabbed.

Officers were dispatched to the cantina, located at 83 S. Second St., at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Navarro was pronounced dead at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to a Facebook post by Angela Tirado, the vice president of Eastridge Little League in East San Jose.

Navarro was the president of the league and, according to social media posts, also coached baseball and football at Overfelt High School.

Mourners held a candlelight vigil on a baseball field Sunday evening for Navarro, who was remembered as a mentor to many young people in the community.

Both Ruiz and Vallejo were booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide. They are scheduled to appear in court this afternoon and are being held without bail.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay funeral costs for Navaro.