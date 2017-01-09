Police Identify Two Men Shot and Killed at San Jose Taqueria

Police investigate a triple shooting that left two dead in East San Jose on Thursday night. (Jan. 5, 2017)

Two victims of San Jose's first and second homicides of 2017 have been identified, according to police.

Sunnyvale resident Hugo Sanchez, 31, and San Jose resident Daniel Maldonado, 21, were gunned down last Thursday inside La Mejor Taqueria, which is located at 2003 Story Road, police said.

Officers responded to the taqueria on a report of two people shot. When they arrived, they found three men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Police said one of the men died while he was sitting down and the other man who died appeared to be running away at the time he was shot, the source said.

The third victim was wounded and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Last Friday, a police source said the third man is expected to survive.

Triple Shooting in East San Jose Leaves Two Dead

Police are on the hunt for a gunman in a triple shooting that left two people dead Thursday night in East San Jose. Rick Boone reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 6, 2017)

Witnesses at the scene told NBC Bay Area the gunman just walked into the taqueria and started shooting.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been identified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Jason Tanner of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.