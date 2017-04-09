'Several' Sexual Batteries Reported at SJSU, Suspect Taken into Custody | NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Search for Missing SJSU Student Continues
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

'Several' Sexual Batteries Reported at SJSU, Suspect Taken into Custody

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    File image of the San Jose State University campus.

    Less than 24 hours after two women were groped on the Stanford campus, "several" sexual batteries occurred on the San Jose State campus, according to the university.

    A male suspect approached women from behind before inappropriately touching them, according to the university. The instances of sexual battery were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Clark Hall and the Martin Luther King Library.

    Police officers with the university were able to find the suspect and take him into custody, according to the university.

    None of the female victims were injured, the university said.

    An investigation into the matter is still ongoing, according to the university. Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police Department at 408-924-2000. Any additional victims and witnesses are asked to come forward.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices