Two women meandering around the Stanford campus Friday night were groped just 20 minutes apart from each other, according to the university.

The first instance of sexual battery occurred around 10:40 p.m. along the 600 block of Escondido Road when a woman was inappropriately touched by a man who approached her from behind, according to the university. The male suspect was described as being bald, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing a blue jacket and beige pants.

The second assault happened nearby along the 800 block of Escondido Road around 11:00 p.m. when a man groped a woman while she was jogging, according to the university. The victim described the male suspect as being short, bald and wearing a dark track suit. Similar to the first subject described, he also fled east along Escondido Road.

Both assaults come on the heels of the highly-publicized sexual assault case involving Brock Turner. Last year, the ex-Stanford swimmer was charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and forced to register as a sex offender, but he ended up only serving three months behind bars. That decision sparked waves of protests across the country.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday night's assaults is asked to contact the Stanford University Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413.