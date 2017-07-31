Stolen Carnival Train, Trailer Found in Walnut Creek

A popular carnival train and its trailer recently stolen from a Pleasant Hill parking lot were found in Walnut Creek on Monday, according to the owners.

The trailer and train, which is frequently used at children's events around the Bay Area, were found intact, but the owners said they will have to replace a tire on the trailer.

The trailer that carried the model train.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Eric Sossamon

The train and trailer were sitting in a parking lot at 3381 Vincent Road when they were stolen sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The theft was reported Sunday morning by Eric Sossamon, owner of Fun & Games Experts in Pleasant Hill.

Sossamon said people all over the East Bay would know the train if they’ve been to any number of festivals, including the annual Walnut Creek Art & Wine Festival. The train is usually put out to hire for community festivals, parades and picnics, as well as other special events throughout the Bay Area, he said.

Popular Model Train Stolen From Parking Lot in Pleasant Hill

A popular model train and its trailer were stolen overnight Sunday from a parking lot in the East Bay city of Pleasant Hill, according to police and the train's owner. (Published 5 hours ago)

The train fits 16 to 20 people and has four cars towed by an engine that runs on electricity, Sossamon said. He said it's worth about $60,000.

Sossamon's company has been around for more than 25 years, he said.