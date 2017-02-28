A Clayton Valley Charter High School student has been arrested and could face charges after taking and sharing nude images of a school administrator. (Feb. 28, 2017)

An East Bay high school student who authorities say recorded and distributed nude images of a school administrator was arrested Tuesday and faces possible criminal charges, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old student at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord was expelled Monday, and several other students were suspended after the images of administrator David Linzey were shared. County sheriff’s deputies say the student violated privacy laws.

"What he did was definitely wrong. It was terrible," student Adam Craig said.

The student who shot the video is not being identified. He is accused of filming Linzey inside the locker room of the nearby Renaissance Club Sport in Walnut Creek. Investigators say he then posted the video online.

Fellow Clayton Valley Charter students have said still others may also be kicked out of school, and they believe the punishment has gone too far.

"They asked me to hand over my cellphone, which I consented to," student Grace Guis said.

Guis said at least seven students who shared the video have been suspended. She wasn’t one of them.

"It’s a bit unreal and aggressive and against the students," she said. "The administration is acting with the situation."

A school spokesperson said it’s clearly spelled out in the Clayton Valley Charter school handbook that "cyberbullying will not be tolerated, including posting or reposting degrading, harmful or explicit pictures, messages or information using social media or other forms of electronic communication."

Still, Guis said the incident shows a larger issue at the school.

"It's not a stable climate at all," she said. "So for this to happen, it doesn’t surprise me at all."

Here's a longer version of the school's cyberbullying policy, reviewed and acknowledged by all students, according to spokesman Mike MeCey:

"Cyberbullying will not be tolerated (including) posting, or reposting degrading, harmful, or explicit pictures, messages, or information using social media or other forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, or texts … Consequences: 1st Offense: 2-3 day suspension, 2nd Offense: 3-5 day suspension and recommendation for alternative education program or expulsion. 3rd Offense: 5-Day Suspension. … Police notified as appropriate …The administration reserves the right to escalate the consequence(s) based on the severity of the offense."