The San Jose State University is on alert after a man allegedly tried to assault a woman while she was jogging.

A suspect pounced on the woman and tried to grab her around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday near S. 7th and E. San Fernando streets, according to an alert sent to the SJSU community.

The woman ran away, but the man chased her until she was able to get into the car of a student who happened to be passing by, the alert said.

The man was last spotted at the corner of E. San Fernando and S. 10th streets, but remains at large as of Wednesday, despite university police's attempts to find him, according to the alert.

The woman has described the suspect as a thin man in his 40s, standing about 6-feet 3-inches tall, with a mole on the left side of his face. He was wearing a grey watch cap, brown camouflage puffy jacket and dark blue jeans, the university said.

Tuesday's attempted assault follows "several" sexual batteries that were reported on the SJSU campus on April 8. In those cases, university police were able to find the suspect and take him into custody.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing, according to the university. Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police Department at 408-924-2000.