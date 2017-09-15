U.S. immigration officials on Friday confirmed a report by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit that one of the men accused of carrying out an August murder with a San Francisco police officer’s stolen gun had been under court ordered GPS monitoring since April.

Erick Garcia-Pineda, 18, was in the Bay Area as an undocumented immigrant and under threat of being deported at the time of the Aug. 15 slaying of 23-year-old Abel Enrique Esquivel, Jr., according to a statement issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Garcia-Pineda had been in ICE custody since he turned 18 in December 2016. In April, a judge ordered that he be released with a GPS tracking bracelet.

According to the statement, Garcia-Pineda was “released with the requirement that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and report to ICE in-person on a regular basis.”

Based on the tracking information, it appeared “Garcia-Pineda was complying with terms of his release until August when he failed to appear for his scheduled appointment with ICE.”

Authorities say that on June 18, he was stopped for driving without vehicle registration and arrested, but the case was not pursued.

Then on the night of Aug. 11, a .38 caliber revolver off-duty weapon was taken from a San Francisco police officer’s car parked in front of his home.

The officer maintains that he did not know it was stolen because there was no sign of a break-in, police union officials have said. Court documents show, however, that a speed loader, jacket and holster were taken from the car at the time the gun was stolen.

ICE spokesman James Schwab could not say whether the gun theft — and subsequent homicide — occurred before or after Garcia-Pineda failed to check in with ICE officials.

However, he acknowledged that the agency could have picked him up for failing to check in. Schwab stressed agents have many such cases and ICE has to prioritize among them.

Meanwhile, sources have told NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit that the data from that tracking device confirms that Garcia-Pineda was at the scene of the slaying, two other shootings and five robberies.

Garcia-Pineda was arrested on Aug. 18 in connection with crimes that occurred in the hours after the homicide. He was accused of assault, firing into an occupied dwelling and receiving stolen property, but no charges were filed pending further investigation.

It is not clear whether immigration officials asked that he be held in that case, but his monitoring bracelet was cut off by deputies as he was held for four days, sources say.

It is standard practice to remove such trackers because they pose an inmate safety risk, officials say.

It is not clear whether ICE officials were alerted to that arrest. But after his release, police seized the stolen revolver during a search warrant and tied it to the officer.

Meanwhile, Garcia-Pineda was arrested again in September on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Federal officials said they sought a detainer that he be held on their behalf at the jail in that incident. He was again released, however, as prosecutors did not pursue the case.

“Despite the detainer, local authorities released him back into the community without providing any notification to ICE,” federal authorities said of that incident.

San Francisco sheriff’s spokeswoman Eileen Hirst said Friday that Garcia-Pineda “didn’t fit the profile” for being held under the sanctuary city provisions of the city administrative code.

She did not comment as to why, but the code specifies a court order or a history of serious and violent felonies be established for an ICE detainer be honored.

At a court appearance on Thursday, Garcia-Pineda and two other suspects, 24-year-old Jesus Perez-Araujo and 18-year-old Daniel Cruz, both from San Francisco, denied a long list of charges.

The stolen gun murder case comes after a state law as enacted last year. It requires that all weapons must be locked in a frame mounted box or secured inside the trunk of any unattended car.

San Francisco police Chief William Scott acknowledged late Thursday that police have started a “personnel investigation to determine the circumstances under which how that gun was stolen, how it was secured.”

Police Union President Martin Halloran said that the officer — identified in court records as Marvin Cabuntala — was “devastated” by the news his gun had been used in a slaying and was cooperating fully with the investigation.