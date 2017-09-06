San Francisco officials on Wednesday confirmed three probable heat-related deaths in the city last weekend when temperatures reached triple-digit highs.

The chief medical examiner said the three elderly people all lived independently and died inside their places of residence. An investigation showed no calls for medical assistance from any of the three individuals.

People of advanced ages living independently are the most vulnerable in extreme conditions, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office said. It recommends well checks and frequent contact to ensure friends, family, and neighbors are healthy and not in need of assistance.

The deaths add to a growing list of questions about how prepared the city was for the heat. On Monday, NBC Bay Area learned that San Francisco's emergency operations were caught off guard by the number of 911 calls, which nearly doubled because of the heat. The city activated its mutual aid system, and surrounding counties helped out.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin was already planning to hold a hearing to find out why more ambulances weren't scheduled. He said the city has a heat wave plan but he isn't sure it was implemented well, and lives were lost.

"The fact that we were not able to put protocols in place and prevent that from happening, whether city officials are checking on elderly folks or the city is issuing a warning to neighbors, I sadly feel San Francisco was caught flat footed," Peskin said.

Peskin said he recieved more warnings from city officials about the Patriot Prayer rally last month than he did about the now deadly heat wave.