Victor Rubio has been charged for attempting to set diners on fire at a Denny's in Hayward. (May 21, 2017)

A Union City man has been charged with multiple counts for attempting to light diners on fire inside a Denny's restaurant in Hayward, according to police.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Victor Rubio, was eating at a Denny's on Industrial Parkway SW Wednesday morning when he whipped out a container similar to lighter fluid and doused several people, including a child, sitting inside the restaurant, according to Hayward police.

Rubio also poured the flammable fluid on the ground near the establishment's entrance and was in the process of igniting it with a lighter when several people managed to physically stop him, according to police.

Rubio escaped temporarily before being arrested without incident by arriving officers, police said. He was placed on a psychiatric hold.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Rubio with seven counts of assault with caustic chemicals, one count of willful and malicious attempt to set fire and one count of child endangerment.