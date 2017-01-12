Warriors, Former SF Police Chief Greg Suhr Part Ways

One day after NBC Bay Area learned that former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr had joined the Golden State Warriors as a security adviser, the team announced it has parted ways with him.

In a news release Thursday, the Warriors said Suhr and the team had mutually agreed to discontinue Suhr's consultant arrangement with the organization, effective immediately.

"The last thing I want to do is cause a distraction for the Warriors during this incredibly positive time for the team and organization," Suhr said. "I think this is in the best interest of everyone."

The Warriors had recently put Suhr on retainer to advise the organization regarding certain security matters related to the team’s ground-breaking ceremony occurring in San Francisco next Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Warriors said they were happy to have Suhr on board.

"Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment and other matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue," the team said.

Suhr, who spent a total of 35 years in law enforcement, was named San Francisco police chief in 2011 but resigned last May amid scandals involving officers' use of force and exchanges of racist and homophobic texts within the department.