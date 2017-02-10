Guerneville resident Bruce MacDonell on Friday used his boat to taxi folks in and out of his flooded neighborhood. (Feb. 10, 2017)

The latest bout of rain sent the Russian River over flood stage again on Friday.

It crested in Guerneville at 34.4 feet at about 1 p.m., nearly five feet lower than previously predicted, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

"It went up fast," said Todd Braget after large amounts of water were pushed onto the streets of the already waterlogged community.

"The ground was saturated so it didn't take much for it to really rise up," he added.

The earlier prediction of 39 feet prompted the Sonoma County Office of Emergency Services to issue an advisory evacuation notice Thursday, and the Guerneville Veterans Memorial building was to serve as a shelter, Sonoma County spokeswoman Rebecca Wachsberg said.

Approximately 550 households are impacted when the Russian River reaches 35 feet, Wachsberg said. The river is expected to remain at or above flood level until 11 p.m. on Friday.

"It's almost not fun," said Bruce MacDonell of Guerneville.

MacDonell on Friday used his boat to taxi folks in and out of his neighborhood, and gave NBC Bay Area a tour. Most houses are up on stilts, but sheds and basements are getting a soaking. And this is already the third time this year that the neighborhood's been flooded.

"We're not out of the forest yet," MacDonell said. "It's February. February is flood month."

As of 8:42 p.m. Thursday, there were 34 road closures in the unincorporated area of Sonoma County, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Works. On Friday morning, Riverfront Regional Park, Spring Lake Regional Park, Sunset Beach and Steelhead Beach remained closed.

"We've had enough, we're done. That's it. Stop the rain dances," Braget said.