Jasmine Abuslin (Celeste Guap) appears in front of the media on Wednesday afternoon in Florida. (Sept. 14, 2016)

The woman at the center of an East Bay sex scandal that rocked several law enforcement agencies is filing a new civil suit.

Jasmine Abuslin, also known as Celeste Guap, claimed to have sex with a number of officers, including some when she was underage. Her attorneys are now filing a claim against Contra Costa County and the Sheriff's Office.

This follows a suit filed last week against Richmond police. She previously settled a claim against Oakland for $1 million.