First responders and bystanders help a victim inside the Düsseldorf Hauptbahnhof (HBF) train station in Germany on March 9, 2017.

At least five people were injured and two others were in custody Wednesday night after one or more ax-wielding attackers rampaged through the main train station in Düsseldorf, Germany, police told NBC News.

Police were still looking for other possible suspects, a spokesman for the German federal police said.

No other details were immediately available, including indications of a possible motive, police said.

It was not immediately clear how serious their injuries were.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.