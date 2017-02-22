Grey Gardens, an East Hampton mansion famously owned by the relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy, is on the market for a whopping $19.995 million. The home has been featured in an HBO documentary film and a Broadway play. Famed Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his journalist wife, Sally Quinn, bought the home in 1977 from Jackie Kennedy's aunt. Quinn reportedly told a real estate agent that the Hamptons estate didn't feel the same after Bradlee's death in 2014. Built in 1897, the 6,000 square foot home is equipped with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, a lush garden, heated pool, tennis court and guest house, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.