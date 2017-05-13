Authorities were responding to an ongoing hostage situation at Delnor Hospital in suburban Geneva on Saturday, according to police.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m., Geneva city officials said in a release.

An inmate at the Kane County Jail, who was being treated at the hospital, somehow gained control of a correctional officer's gun, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s office.

The suspect then took one hostage, a female employee at the hospital, authorities said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Geneva officials confirmed that Delnor was under lockdown and sent an alert advising the public to "stay out of the area as police deal with this standoff."

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Geneva Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's office and SWAT teams, surrounded the scene as Geneva Police Commander Julie Nash said they continued to address the “developing situation.”

Hospital personnel and medics were ready with ambulances to transport anyone coming to the hospital who needed emergency attention, officials said in a statement.

A patient inside Delnor told NBC 5 that she was in the emergency room when an official came over the intercom and called out a code that the woman, who is a nurse at a different hospital, knew meant an active shooter situation.

She said a police officer took her and several other patients to a bathroom, where they hid inside the stalls for about 15 minutes.

They were then escorted to a conference room, she said, where they stayed for approximately 45 minutes before they were able to leave the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, and authorities declined to release further information as the situation remained ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.