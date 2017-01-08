Man in Custody After Breaching Chicago Airport Checkpoint: Police | NBC Bay Area
Man in Custody After Breaching Chicago Airport Checkpoint: Police

The offender, who was unarmed, was taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center for a mental evaluation

By Trina Orlando

    A man is in custody after he breached a checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport and tried to board a plane early Sunday, according to Chicago police. 

    Around 4:45 a.m., the 21-year-old man from suburban Joliet breached a checkpoint in Terminal 3 and unsuccessfully attempted to board an aircraft, authorities said. 

    Two CPD officers and two TSA officers prevented him from entering the gate and the man attacked the officers, striking them repeatedly, according to police.

    The offender, who was unarmed, was taken into custody and taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center for a mental evaluation, police said. 

    A Chicago police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the face and was also taken to Resurrection for treatment, authorities added. 

    Police explained that the investigation is ongoing. 

    The incident occurred as Chicago police continued to provide heightened security at both O'Hare and Midway airports after five people were killed in a shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport on Friday. 

    While there was no link or threat from Friday's Ft. Lauderdale shooting to the Chicago area, according to police, CPD's increased security measures include more officers stationed throughout the terminals. 

