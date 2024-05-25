San Francisco

2 displaced by residential fire in San Francisco

By Bay City News

San Francisco Fire Department

San Francisco firefighters controlled a residential fire on Saturday that displaced two tourists. 

Firefighters responded to the fire at 311 Carl St. at 9:14 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 

The fire was burning in a two-story accessory dwelling unit and was brought under control without any injuries. 

The cause is believed to be accidental. 

The fire department is working with the property owner and a travel company to find the displaced new accommodations, according to a statement from the department.

