California Lt. Gov. calls for state to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

There is an effort at the highest levels of government in California to remove Donald Trump‘s name from next year’s ballot.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said on Wednesday that she wants to leave no stone unturned to make that happen.

This announcement happened Just one day after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump‘s name should not be on that state’s ballot next year because of his involvement in what they called an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

In a letter requesting assistance from Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, Kounalakis wrote the following: “California must stand on the right side of history. The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state. The constitution is clear: you must be 35 years old and not be an insurrectionist.”

Some believe this effort only serves to help the former president.

