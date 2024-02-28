Major Sierra storm: ‘Extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions'

With a blizzard warning going into effect in the Sierra Nevada later this week, officials are asking the public to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service said the incoming storm, which is expected to dump anywhere from 5 to 10 feet of snow above 5,000 feet between Thursday and Sunday, will make mountain travel "extremely dangerous."

"Extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions with extended road closures likely," the weather service said in a statement. "Widespread blowing snow will create blizzard conditions with white-out conditions and near zero visibility. Very strong winds, combined with heavy snow could cause extensive tree damage and extended power outages."

Blizzard warning! Driving conditions will deteriorate rapidly Friday-Saturday AM with white-out conditions & near-zero visibility from this dangerous winter storm. AVOID TRAVEL DURING THIS TIME! #cawx pic.twitter.com/QBpZCwtk97 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 28, 2024

The blizzard warning for the Sierra will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Sunday. The worst blizzard conditions are expected Friday into Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," the weather service said in a statement. "If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."