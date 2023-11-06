A tale of two Delta towns: Uncovering Asian American history

There’s a lot of Asian American history in the Sacramento Delta.

We visit the historic Delta town of Isleton, which is about a 90-minute drive north of San Francisco. Back in the late 1800s, the town was mostly Chinese and Japanese immigrants.

The immigrants moved there for the agriculture jobs and ended up playing a big role in transforming what we know as the Delta area today.

On Tuesday, NBC Bay Area visits the town of Locke and explore the first town in the United States, built by Chinese for Chinese.

