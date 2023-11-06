Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

A tale of two Delta towns: Uncovering Asian American history

By Christine Ni, Gia Vang and Michael Horn

NBC Universal, Inc.

There’s a lot of Asian American history in the Sacramento Delta.

We visit the historic Delta town of Isleton, which is about a 90-minute drive north of San Francisco. Back in the late 1800s, the town was mostly Chinese and Japanese immigrants.

The immigrants moved there for the agriculture jobs and ended up playing a big role in transforming what we know as the Delta area today.

On Tuesday, NBC Bay Area visits the town of Locke and explore the first town in the United States, built by Chinese for Chinese.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us