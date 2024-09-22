Join NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang at the 2025 California Conference for Women!

The California Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, inspiration and skill building for thousands of women each year. Influential experts will lead practical workshops on the issues that matter most to women, including leadership, career advancement, workplace equity and inclusion, health, work/life balance and more. Experience unique opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth live on Conference day and on-demand during Women’s History month.

The 5th annual California Conference for Women will be held February 12, 2025 in San Jose.

Confirmed 2025 Keynote Speakers

Simone Biles | Athlete and Advocate

Brittney Griner | Olympic Gold Medalist, WNBA Champion, All-Star, Activist & NYT best-selling Author

Padma Lakshmi | NYT best-selling Author, Emmy Award-nominated Host & Executive Producer of Hulu’s Taste the Nation

For tickets and registration visit: caconferenceforwomen.org