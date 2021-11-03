Free Oral Health Checks, Hearing Screenings and Boosters for Veterans

The University of the Pacific's Dugoni School of Dentistry is offering free oral health checks and hearing screenings for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 415-400-8437

Are you a military veteran or do you know someone who is? Did you put off health care during the pandemic? Veterans of all ages are invited to schedule a free oral health check and hearing screening at University of the Pacific's San Francisco clinic. Receive a free health goody bag, learn about ongoing affordable care, and get your questions answered by University of the Pacific's dental and audiology professionals.

COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will also be available for veterans who are eligible for a booster.

The clinic is located in downtown San Francisco and is easily accessible by BART, Muni and other public transit.

To learn more, please click here. Questions? Email pr@pacific.edu.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 9:00 am to noon

WHERE: 155 Fifth Street, San Francisco CA 94103