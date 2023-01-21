Lunar New Year

Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit on Sunday, Jan. 29th from 10AM-5PM

By Amelia Lee

Chinese Prepare For Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year is right around the corner. Enjoy a day of dragon and lion dances, fireworks, lucky paper lanterns, and ethnic food stands at the family-friendly Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival.

Honor Lunar New Year traditions and celebrate the biggest holiday of the Asian community with the Millbrae Cultural Committee and O.M.G. Entertainment on January 29th. Over 100 food, arts, merchandise vendors, and local businesses will be joining the celebration.

WHEN: January 29, 2023 from 10:00AM-5:00PM

WHERE: 300-400 Broadway, Millbrae

For more information, please click here.

