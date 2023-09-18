NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Announce Nearly 4,300 Pets Were Adopted from Local Rescues and Shelters During 2023 ‘Clear The Shelters' Campaign

SAN JOSE, CA – (Sept. 18, 2023) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 / KSTS today announced the outstanding success of the 2023 Clear The Shelters pet adoption initiative. From Aug. 1 to 31, nearly 4,300 pets found their forever homes through Northern California animal shelters and rescues.

Nationwide, NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation initiative has resulted in more than one million adoptions since its 2015 inception, as more than 157,000 pets found new homes during the 2023 campaign. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's local Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 31,000 pets find new homes over nine years.

In addition, more than $575,000 has been donated to participating animal shelters and rescues as part of this year's Clear The Shelters fundraising effort, which has been extended in recognition of reaching the one million all-time adoption milestone. Donations can be made through Sept. 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

"I'm delighted to announce the resounding success of our local Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, with nearly 4,300 pets finding their forever homes," said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. "This remarkable achievement demonstrates the power of our community coming together to positively impact the lives of these deserving animals. It's a testament to the collective compassion and determination of our viewers, local shelters, and dedicated volunteers. We look forward to continuing our mission to support our furry friends and make a meaningful difference in our community."

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign featured five in-person adoption events:

Saturday, August 5 & Sunday, August 6:

In partnership with Tri-City Animal Shelter, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 hosted a pet adoption event at the 39th Fremont Festival of the Arts.

Saturday, August 19:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 hosted a pet adoption event at the San Francisco SPCA.

Sunday, August 20:

In partnership with the Oakland Zoo, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 hosted the second annual Clear the Shelters Adoption Day at the Zoo on Sunday, August 20. Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter, Hayward Animal Services Bureau, and Oakland Animal Services provided adoptable dogs, cats, and guinea pigs.

Saturday, August 26:

The Bark and Meow Around the Block adoption event at Berkeley Humane occurred on Saturday, August 26. The event featured over one hundred dogs and cats available for adoption, live music, food, a beer garden, and more.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language DesocuparlosAlbergues.com for more information, or follow Clear The Shelters on social media at:

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuringthe Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with braking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 860,000 pet adoptions. Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

