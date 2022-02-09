Year of the Tiger

Redwood City Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 AM - 4 PM at Courthouse Square

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger at Redwood City's Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Redwood City's Courthouse Sqaure.

The celebration will feature family-friendly activities, including cultural performances from local organizations, photo-ops, Winter Olympics games, and giveaways.

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa will emcee the event to celebrate Lunar New Year and support local businesses.

Guests can also enjoy free admission to the San Mateo County History Museum where guests can find free arts & crafts for kids.

The free event will also feature martial artists, taiko performances, and lion dances.

NBC Bay Area is the Bay Area's exclusive home for the Winter Olympic Games, February 3 to 20, 2022.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Courthouse Square, 200 Broadway, Redwood City

