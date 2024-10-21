Decision 2024

Voters have until midnight Monday to register to vote in Nov. 5 election

State officials are reminding voters that they have until the midnight Monday deadline to register to vote or update their registration for the Nov. 5 election

By Bay City News

State officials are reminding voters that they have until midnight Monday to register to vote or update their registration for the Nov. 5 election.

Voters who miss the deadline will still have the option of using same-day voter registration, but must do so in person at their county elections office or at any in-person voting location.

"The November 5, 2024, General Election will be a consequential election," said Secretary of State Shirley Weber. "Online voter registration is quick and easy at registertovote.ca.gov. "

The website is mobile-friendly, so residents can register to vote from a tablet or smartphone.

Eligible citizens can register to vote or update their voter registration online at registertovote.ca.gov.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can check it online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

In addition, voters can track their ballots at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

Ballot drop-off locations opened on Oct. 8. A list of drop-box locations can be found on the California Secretary of State's website at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Vote centers will open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties on Oct. 26.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12.

