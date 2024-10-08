Early voting begins in Santa Clara County

There’s a lot of focus on Election Day in November, but voting has already begun in the Bay Area.

Santa Clara County started mailing out more than a million “vote by mail” packets on Friday, and on Monday, people began showing up to drop off or cast a ballot in person.

“Actually I had planned to do the voting last week, but I was in Lodi so I had to drive and then come back here to vote,” Carolina Gomez said.

She showed up shortly after doors opened at the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office in San Jose.

“All presidential elections are always, like, a lot of voters turning out. There’s a lot of measures that are on the ballot in a presidential election. There’s a lot of other things besides the presidential candidates, but this one I think is going to be historical,” Evelyn Mendez of the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office said.

Sal Camino and his dad Antonio said voters should be making sure their voice is heard.

“I believe if I vote for the right person it will be good for me. For me,” Camino said.

The registrar of voters said it doesn’t want to reveal too many details but there is also extra security inside and outside the facility and will be until everyone has finished voting in November.