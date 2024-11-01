Harris, Trump campaigns make final West Coast stops ahead of Election Day

In the final days of the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamla Harris and former president Donald Trump are focusing their efforts on western battleground states.

Both candidates made stops in Arizona and Nevada, making some of their last pitches to voters before Election Day.

"We all know who Donald Trump is: someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge," Harris said at a rally in Phoenix.

Harris's comments come after Trump made comments about women overnight Wednesday.

"I want to protect the women of our country," Trump said. "They said, 'Sir, I just think it's inappropriate for you to say.' I said, 'Well, I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not. I'm going to protect them. I'm going to protect them from migrants coming in. I'm going to protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles."

Harris told NBC News that she believes the country believes women are "intelligent enough" and should be "respected for their agency to make decisions for themselves."

Top Harris surrogate and billionaire Mark Cuban is facing backlash after he asked why he thought Trump hadn't asked former presidential candidate Nikki Haley to campaign alongside him.

"Donald Trump, you've never seen him around strong, intelligent women ever," Cuban said. "It's just that simple, they're intimidating to him."

Many criticized the former NBA owner that his comments were an "attack on tens of millions of women" who supported the former president.

Separately, NBA superstar Lebron James took to social media to endorse Harris and said, "The house is clear to me."

An NBC News poll this mong suggests there's a huge gender gap, with women supporting Harris by 14 points but struggling with men. The poll also showed men are backing Trump by 16 points.

In the final days of their campaigns, both candidates will target voters on the East Coast. Harris is expected to make several stops in Pennsylvania on Monday and close her campaign in Philadelphia. The former president's last rally will be in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he ended his last campaigns in 2020 and 2016.