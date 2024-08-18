Willie Brown pushes back against comments Trump made ahead of DNC

With the Democratic National Convention starting in less than a day, party nominees are heading to Chicago anticipating Vice President Kamla Harris to accept the nomination formally. But one Bay Area politician said he needs to clear the air.

But as the Windy City starts to flood with crowds former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown is pushing back against comments made by Harris’ challenger, Donald Trump, ahead of the convention.

“Trump has got to rectify what he did with reference to me, and in particular because I really want Kamala Harris to go unfettered toward the presidency,” Brown said.

Last week the former president responded to a question about Brown’s political and personal history with Harris; by saying he had been on a helicopter with Brown when they made an emergency landing. Trump added that on that flight he heard unflattering remarks about Harris.

Brown said they were never on a helicopter together. Additionally, Brown said there is “always the possibility” he can sue Trump for those remarks.

“How does Trump just continue and continue to say he was on a helicopter when we know what it is all about? What it's about is allegedly quote-unquote Mr. Brown said some things about Ms. Harris. That’s what it is all about,” said Joe Cotchett, Brown’s attorney. “It's all a scam. It’s a lie. It's outrageous.”

Cotchett said they want Trump to simply stop.

But John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican party, sees it differently.

“Seems like a tempest in a teapot, I don’t see much here,” he said. “I think President Trump isn’t talking about people or asking about it, he made a comment at one point.”

Dennis said as the DNC approaches it might help Harris, but it’s still anyone’s race.

“I expect VP Harris will get a bump coming out of that but at the same time I believe that the real polling begins after Labor Day,” he said. “That’s really where people should start paying attention to what's happening.”

Nearly 500 delegates from California will be attending the DNC.

Among them is Harris Mojadedi.

Mojadedi said he is excited he has the privilege of casting a vote for the democratic nominee.

"I grew up in the social safety net programs of Alameda County and I am the son of refugees from Afghanistan, so the fact that I get to go and cast a vote to nominate a candidate for the highest office in the land speaks to the promise of America," he said.

Since the Vice President cast her bid for the White House Mojadedi said the party has a new energy.

"Over the past month, I have seen so much energy and excitement from young people, from folks all across this nation who are excited about Kamala Harris’ candidacy for President," he said.

Harris is expected to speak at the convention come Thursday.