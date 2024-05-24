Brittany Mahomes gives health update after breaking her back

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany Mahomes has reached the end zone of her recovery.

Three months after revealing she fractured her back, the former soccer player — who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 17 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes — provided an update on her healing process, saying she's back to feeling 100 percent.

"I'm doing great," Brittany exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I'm living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that's good."

The 28-year-old noted that she's even been able to go back to the gym since the injury, explaining, "I'm finally fully recovered and back to doing the things that I've always been able to do. I'm staying on top of my health."

As for what inspired the quick recovery? Brittany said it's "super important" to her that she's "being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs."

And the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's own health and safety isn't her only priority. Brittany also prizes the well-being of her family, including their two pups Steel and Silver. That's why she partnered with PetSafe for National Pet Month to promote their Guardian GPS + Tracking fence collar.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl 2024 Celebration

"We live on a lot of land, so we like to let our dogs free roam a lot," Brittany explained. "We like to have this GPS tracking on them at all times so we know where they are, we can set up boundaries if we need to, and we're always keeping an eye on our dogs."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Noting that she would be "devastated" if anything ever happened to her furry family members, she added, "Keeping them safe, keeping them healthy, keeping them happy, having my eyes on them and being able to track them all the time is very important for our family."

Brittany Mahomes is getting candid about her skin care.

Brittany's health update comes after she jokingly offered some advice to new moms about the possibility of experiencing pelvic floor complications, which are a result of child birth that can manifest as lower back pain, loss of bladder control and more symptoms, according to the University of Utah Health.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she wrote in a March 6 Instagram Story. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

And while she didn't reveal exactly what led to her injury, Brittany did provide an update at the time on how she was choosing to heal, writing atop a second photo of daughter Sterling holding Patrick's hand, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"