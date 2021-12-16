Jeff Garlin Leaves ‘The Goldbergs' After Misconduct Allegations

Looks like no more '80s plaid shirts and furniture selling for Jeff Garlin.

On Dec. 16, E! News confirmed that Garlin, who plays Murray Goldberg on the ABC comedy "The Goldbergs," will exit the show--effective immediately--after an HR investigation stemming from multiple complaints about his behavior on set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a producer informed the cast and crew about Garlin's departure during production on Dec. 16 and Entertainment Weekly reports that the decision to leave the series, which is inspired by creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood, was a mutual one between Garlin and Sony.

Garlin, who has played the loud, easily irritated and TV-loving Goldberg father since the series' premiere in 2013, addressed the misconduct allegations in an interview with Vanity Fair on Dec. 3. He explained that his jokes were "misconstrued" and there was "nothing physical" that happened.

"There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years, Garlin shared. "HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set."

Noting that he would never want to "cause pain," Garlin continued, "My opinion is, I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace--I don't understand how that is. And I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for."

Still, said the 59-year-old, he felt he was afforded a bit of leeway given the setting. "If I said something silly and offensive, and I'm working at an insurance company, I think it's a different situation," Garlin expressed. "If I, as the star of the show, demanded a gun range and on set, and I was firing guns every day and I was a little bit loose -- to me, that's an unsafe work atmosphere. If I threatened people, that's an unsafe work atmosphere. None of that goes on ever with me."

"That's not who I am. I am sorry to tell you that there really is no big story," he stated. "Unless you want to do a story about political correctness."

Garlin also currently stars on Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as Jeff Greene. It is unclear at this point whether or not these allegations will affect his role on David's HBO Max sitcom.

"The Goldbergs" airs Wednesdays on ABC.