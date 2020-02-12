Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King for Attack Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question

Snoop Dogg issued a public apology to Gayle King on Wednesday after attacking her on social media for asking about the Kobe Bryant rape case in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie, NBC News reported.

King asked Leslie last week in a "CBS This Morning" interview if she thought Kobe Bryant's legacy was "complicated" by a 2003 sexual assault charge. The 48-year-old rapper responded to the interview in an Instagram video by saying King should "back off, b----, before we come get you."

Snoop Dogg said Wednesday that he should have handled it differently.

In an Instagram video, he expressed regret for publicly tearing King down in a "derogatory manner based off of emotions."

