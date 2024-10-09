California revokes $100M builder's license; ‘Scammed' clients ask FBI to investigate

The State of California on Tuesday revoked the contracting license for Anchored Tiny Homes, a company at the center of an ongoing NBC Bay Area investigation.

Many of the builder’s customers said the company took their money and either stopped construction part-way through a project, or never even started.

“This is accountability,” said Katherine White, a spokesperson for the Contractors State License Board.

White said the regulator served the company with a formal accusation last month, including allegations of taking too much money up-front and abandoning projects. The state demanded a response, but Anchored Tiny Homes company did not. So, on Tuesday, the board ordered the company’s license be revoked.

“This is the biggest step that CSLB can take,” White said.

Family-owned Anchored Tiny Homes now has 30 days to appeal, White said. The company’s license is currently suspended. Frustrated customers have been calling for the State of California to take action. That’s not all. They want federal action too.

NBC Bay Area was on hand at the federal building in San Francisco as customer Katie Lucas visited the FBI, unannounced. She brought a file full of documents to share.

“I want them to investigate the whole family,” Lucas said. “I’m one of over 700 people who’ve been victimized and money taken.”

Lucas was in the federal building a little more than an hour. She says an FBI agent asked questions and took her files for review. We asked the FBI about Lucas’s meeting and whether it’s pursuing a case against Anchored Tiny Homes.

A rep told NBC Bay Area: “To protect the privacy of people who contact the FBI, we cannot confirm or deny any particular contact or the potential existence of an investigation.”

NBC Bay Area would like to hear from Anchored Tiny Homes’ leadership. But their emails are bouncing back. As we told you last week, one of the co-founders recently filed for millions of dollars in bankruptcy protection. His lawyer declined to comment. NBC Bay Area gave them an open invitation to call us any time.