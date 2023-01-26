Exclusive Details on What Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Revealed to Investigators

Two sources with direct knowledge of what the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect has been telling investigators paint a picture of methodical executions of coworkers the suspect had long held grudges against.

Sources said Chunli Zhao told investigators he had slept with his semiautomatic handgun under his pillow for two years -- a gun he bought legally in response to being bullied.

Monday's bloodshed, according to sources, came after Zhao was involved in a minor collision between a forklift and bulldozer, and was told he had to pay $100 for repairs. Zhao told investigators he complained to his supervisor it was not his fault and said his coworker hit the forklift on purpose, but his boss rode off on a bicycle.

Zhao said he caught up with the boss 30 minutes later, where he was talking with another coworker by a greenhouse, but was told again he had to pay the $100. That is when the suspect told investigators he shot that coworker who had been bullying him and then his supervisor, sources said.

