Oakland faces new harassment, allegations in city's Department of Violence Prevention

For the second time, a former employee is threatening to sue Oakland over allegations of harassment and misconduct within the city’s Department of Violence Prevention.
The city settled the first complaint but now, a second one is pending.
NBC Bay Area spoke with two women about what they call a "toxic culture" within the city department.
Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.
