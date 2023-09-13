Oakland

Oakland faces new harassment, allegations in city's Department of Violence Prevention

By Hilda Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second time, a former employee is threatening to sue Oakland over allegations of harassment and misconduct within the city’s Department of Violence Prevention.

The city settled the first complaint but now, a second one is pending.

NBC Bay Area spoke with two women about what they call a "toxic culture" within the city department.

Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland Sep 11

Oakland mayor announces $2.5M investment into city's 911 system

Oakland Sep 9

Oakland community safety meeting seeks to address crime concerns

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us