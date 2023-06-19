49ers' Armstead pushes to impact youth with camp at Sac State

SACRAMENTO — 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has increased his focus to more than football through the Armstead Academic Project, his charitable organization.

The defensive tackle understands it is important for young people to do more than just be active, while getting exercise at his football camp over the weekend. Armstead incorporated mental health awareness along with a college campus experience at Sacramento State to help inspire the campers.

“It’s all about the kids,” Armstead said. “Just want them to have an opportunity to come out here and have some fun, play around and be a kid for a day. Also, we are doing it here at Sac State.

“Growing up, I wasn’t on a college campus too much, and I know that’s not an opportunity that kids have very often. I want to expose them to college and get them thinking about their future.

"I think it’s very important for a day like this that they start to think about their future.”

It was Armstead’s most attended camp with over 500 children registered for the complimentary event. The four-hour outing included football drills on the field with Armstead and coaches from the area as well as a campus tour, lunch, a photo with the veteran lineman himself and more.

The camp also welcomed former MLB player Drew Robinson and San Francisco Giants sports psychologist Shana Alexander. Both guests spoke to the entire group about how to be aware of and improve their mental health while taking a break from on field activities.

“Post-pandemic it’s even more apparent how important it is to get kids out of the house, active and being social around friends and a support system,” Armstead said.

Armstead made sure to have contact with each camper, not only in group photos with each age group but during on-field drills as well. The veteran lineman understands the impact of his interaction and how meaningful if can be for a student.

“I was a kid just like them,” Armstead said. “I used to go to camps just like this. It inspired me to keep pushing. I’m a role model to these young people -- how I live my life and how I handle my career, it’s something that they can look up to, and I don’t take that for granted.”

Part of each group doing drills with Armstead was breaking down the huddle where the entire group learned the nine-year veteran’s “stay hungry” quarterback sack celebration.

“Stay hungry to me means always striving for more, never being satisfied on and off the field, which I try to live my life by,” Armstead said. “I try to keep becoming a better player on the field and a better person off the field and keep serving more people. The work never stops. Stay hungry and keep going.”

