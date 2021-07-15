10 Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay Six Figures

Like many Americans, you may dread the thought of returning to the office.

Yet only 12% of companies are adopting a "remote-first" model in the second half of 2021, a recent CNBC survey of 50 members of the CNBC Global CFO Council, Technology Executive Council (TEC) and Workforce Executive Council (WEC) found.

Just under half (45%) expect to go with a hybrid workforce model, and 32% said they are using an "in-person first" model.

Separately, 58% of those who have been working remotely during the pandemic said they will look for a new job if they weren't allowed to continue doing so in their current position, an April survey from career site FlexJobs found.

For those who want to quit as part of the "Great Resignation" and land a work-from-home job, there is some good news. Remote job postings are up and they aren't just for entry or mid-level work. FlexJobs saw a 22% increase in senior level job listings in 2020 over 2019. Since January 2021, they have grown 6%.

The categories with the most openings are marketing, project management, computer and IT, accounting and finance, business development, operations, and medical and health.

If you want to land a high-paying remote job, make sure to tailor your resume and cover letter. Point out any remote work experience you've previously had, advised Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs and Remote.co.

"Include a 'Technology' section on your resume to highlight the programs you are familiar with, including remote collaboration tools like Zoom, Google Drive, and Slack," she said.

It's also important to network, particularly when you are at the senior level.

"Reconnect with past colleagues, find new ways to network with online groups, research remote-friendly companies and start interacting with their senior-level people on LinkedIn and in social media," Reynolds said.

To get a sense of what is available, here are 10 six-figure opportunities currently available on FlexJobs. (Descriptions have been taken from the actual postings).

1. Principal algorithm engineer

Job description: Conduct research, design, build and test parallel graph algorithms and expose tools and data to internal teams.

Pay range: $185,000-$200,000 per year

2. Vice president, public relations and internal communications

Job description: Partner with executives to draft thought leadership editorials and presentations and define a communications strategy encompassing blogs and video. BA/BS degree and 12 years of senior management experience required.

Pay range: $175,000 - $200,000 per year

3. Senior product marketing manager

Job description: Research and analyze market trends, collect and analyze feedback received from customers, partners and stakeholders, and engage with product and senior management to drive marketing.

Pay range: $150,000-$175,000 per year

4. Certified public accountant taxation specialist

Job description: Prepare returns for individuals, corporate and trust accounts, as well as manage teams. Employer seeking a CPA with at least seven years experience in both personal tax prep and leading scaled tax prep solutions.

Pay: $150,000 per year

5. Senior recruiter

Job description: Be accountable for handling full-cycle recruiting, candidate engagement, attract applicants, source qualified candidates, make recommendations and execute ideas and lead key recruiting initiatives.

Pay range: $125,000-$140,000 per year

6. Senior manager, diversity programs and analytics

Job description: Develop the diversity programming strategy, work with leaders to execute diversity programs and analyze data to support diversity-related decisions. Must have at least five years of professional experience and a bachelor's degree.

Pay range: $115,000-$150,000 per year

7. Policy counsel

Job description: Build public policy strategy and execution, own and grow external partnerships, and monitor legislative and regulatory policy developments. Four years of experience and a J.D. are required.

Pay range: $115,000-$145,000 per year

8. Director of design

Job description: Lead the design practice, manage a creative team, oversee design service offerings and contribute to client work. A background in leading deliverables for complex digital platforms is required.

Pay range: $105,000-$125,000

9. Senior UX researcher

Job description: Plan and design user research of all types, both generative and evaluative. Bachelor's degree, five years of hands-on experience performing user research, and expertise in unmoderated and moderated studies required.

Pay range: $100,000-$125,000 per year

10. Agile business analyst

Job description: Drive requirements, review data, resolve issues, produce user stories and document workflows. Bachelor's degree and at least two years of related experience required.

Pay range: $100,000-$120,000

