Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

By Michele Luhn,CNBC

Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • General Motors easily beat Wall Street's earnings expectations for the second quarter.
  • Vice President Kamala Harris pulled in record-breaking campaign cash on Monday.
  • Wiz has walked away from a $23 billion deal to be acquired by Google.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. New streak

The S&P 500 climbed 1.08% Monday and saw its best day since early June as tech shares bounced back. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 1.58%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 127.91 points, or 0.32%. In a return to megacap tech names, Nvidia popped 4.8%, regaining some of its losses from last week, while Meta and Alphabet were both up more than 2%. CrowdStrike, which was still getting hit after last week's global IT outage, didn't fare so well, dropping 13.5% and building on last week's nearly 18% loss. It was the worst performer in the S&P 500. Follow live market updates.

2. Hot to go

Brand new GMC trucks are displayed on the sales lot at Hanlees Hilltop GMC on July 02, 2024 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Brand new GMC trucks are displayed on the sales lot at Hanlees Hilltop GMC on July 02, 2024 in Richmond, California.

General Motors easily beat Wall Street's earnings expectations for the second quarter on Monday. The automaker also raised several key financial targets for the year: The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes between $13 billion and $15 billion, or $9.50 and $10.50 a share, up from previous guidance of $12.5 billion to $14.5 billion, or between $9 and $10 a share. GM's North American operations, driven by truck sales, were largely responsible for the strong quarter. But it did not achieve an anticipated return to profitability in China, where it's seen significant declines. GM's EV deliveries during the quarter increased 40% compared with the same period a year earlier, but still made up only 3.2% of sales in the period. It also indefinitely delayed production of its Origin autonomous vehicle.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Sen. Bob Menendez will resign seat Aug. 20 after bribery conviction

news 14 mins ago

How down payment assistance programs can help clear the path to homeownership

3. All eyes on her

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Vice President Kamala Harris pulled in record-breaking campaign cash on Monday, a day after President Joe Biden backed out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her. Since Sunday afternoon, Harris and the Democratic party have pulled in roughly $250 million in online donations and major donor commitments, while her campaign noted that "over 888,000 grassroots donors made donations in the past 24 hours, 60% of whom made their first contribution of the 2024 cycle." Harris — who praised Biden's "legacy of accomplishments" in her first public remarks since last weekend's events unfolded — also earned key endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, senators, governors, unions and more. In a sign of growing support, NBC News projected late Monday that Harris had won endorsements from a majority of the Democratic party's pledged convention delegates, which she needs to become the party's nominee. Read more about the latest political developments here.

4. Going their own way

A view of the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, on April 16, 2024.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu | Getty Images
A view of the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, on April 16, 2024.

No deal. Cybersecurity firm Wiz has walked away from a $23 billion deal to be acquired by Google and plans to pursue an IPO instead. It would have been Google's largest-ever acquisition. Wiz abandoned the deal in part because of antitrust and investor concerns, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. Wiz's cloud security products would have helped Google compete with Microsoft, which also sells security software, as the search giant faces pressure to keep capturing business during the AI boom. The news comes as Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

5. Mixed emotions

People visit the Top of the Rock observation deck behind a Comcast corporate logo at the top of 30 Rock in Rockefeller Center seen from the Empire State Building on May 8, 2023, in New York City. 
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
People visit the Top of the Rock observation deck behind a Comcast corporate logo at the top of 30 Rock in Rockefeller Center seen from the Empire State Building on May 8, 2023, in New York City. 

Comcast reported mixed earnings results on Tuesday, beating on the top line but missing revenue estimates, as the company is facing tough year-over-year comparisons for its film studio and theme parks. Its revenue fell nearly 3% to $29.69 billion compared with the same period last year, while revenue for the Universal Pictures studio segment fell 27% from last year. Comcast had one of its best theatrical quarters ever when it released "Super Mario Bros." and "Fast X" in 2023. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock remained a bright spot, with paid subscribers increasing 38% year over year, while its TV business posted $6.32 billion in revenue, up 2% from last year. (Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.)

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Michael Wayland, Brian Schwartz, Josephine Rozzelle, Dan Mangan, Rebecca Picciotto, Ruxandra Iordache, Isabel Engel, Rohan Goswami, Jennifer Elias, Jordan Novet and Lillian Rizzo contributed to this report.

Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us