Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman has a nearly $10 million contract, but still shops sales at Macy's—here's why

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman recently inked a four-year, nearly $10 million contract — but he's still a savvy shopper.

At an April press conference, the second round draft pick revealed that he didn't buy his coat at a designer retailer, but instead on sale at Macy's. Coleman paid $79.89 for his yellow Guess puffer coat, a purchase he said was "a nice little deal."

He learned to save money from his mother, who taught him to buy his coats in the summer rather than the cooler seasons in order to find discounts, he said.

"I shop like my mom, I get my coats in the summertime," Coleman said during the press conference. "You've got to shop a season or two before, just in case."

The press conference clip made waves online, and when Nike caught wind of it, the athletic brand sent Coleman a box full of coats to prepare him for the New York winters, Sports Illustrated reported.

The yellow version of the Guess coat is not available on Macy's website as of the time of publication, but Coleman's influence is still there. "I bought this jacket for my son because of Keon Coleman," reads one review from May.

Coleman isn't the only professional athlete who finds ways to save, despite earning millions. Here are three other athletes with frugal habits.

1. Herbert Jones

Coleman isn't the only athlete who values affordable clothing. New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones prefers to wear free team gear rather than spending money on his wardrobe.

Jones, who will make close to $13 million in the upcoming NBA season, according to data from Spotrac, told Andscape in 2022 that he'd rather focus on his future than how he looks in the present.

"I think long term for my kids. If I have to wear Pelicans gear ... for the rest of my career, then my kids or kids' kids can go to school for free just based on what I earned in the NBA, then I'm good, I'm cool," the then-24-year-old told Andscape.

2. Brock Purdy

In 2023, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy revealed that he drives a Toyota Sequoia and lives with a roommate. Purdy, who earned nearly $900,000 last year, told NBC's "TODAY" that he prefers a simple lifestyle and splits rent with an offensive lineman on the team.

While Purdy didn't say when he bought the SUV, whether it was new or used or what year the Sequoia is, the vehicle doesn't run cheap. The prices for 2024 Sequoias range from a little over $61,000 to over $78,000. Still, it it's not a high-priced sports car.

The idea of a professional football player splitting rent may make sense when you consider the cost of living in cities like San Francisco, which was the third most expensive urban area in the United States in 2023, according to data from The Council for Community and Economic Research's Cost of Living Index. San Francisco has the fourth-highest cost of living in 2024 so far.

3. Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees player Gerrit Cole told NJ.com in 2021 that he still drives the truck he's had since high school.

Cole, whose nine-year contract is worth $324 million, said he prefers to drive his 2006 Toyota Tacoma whenever he's in Los Angeles, mostly because it still works. The truck also has a nostalgia factor as he's reminded of "all the youth baseball things" he traveled to in high school, Cole told NJ.com.

