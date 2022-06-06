Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Realty Income Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer LP: "I thought I'd never say this, but ET, it's time to come home. It's worth owning, because that whole group is going up and going up big."

Realty Income Corp: "That's a terrific company. I would buy that one."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I'm going to have to say I missed it, and I'm moving on."

Camping World Holdings Inc: "I [am] with [CEO Marcus] Lemonis versus the shorts."

Ryder System Inc: "If you want trucking, I'm going to send you to ArcBest."

UWM Holdings Corp: "I'm going to have to say no to that one, even though it looks very cheap."

