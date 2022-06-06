Cramer's Lightning Round: Realty Income Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer LP: "I thought I'd never say this, but ET, it's time to come home. It's worth owning, because that whole group is going up and going up big."

Realty Income Corp: "That's a terrific company. I would buy that one."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I'm going to have to say I missed it, and I'm moving on."

Camping World Holdings Inc: "I [am] with [CEO Marcus] Lemonis versus the shorts."

Ryder System Inc: "If you want trucking, I'm going to send you to ArcBest."

UWM Holdings Corp: "I'm going to have to say no to that one, even though it looks very cheap."

