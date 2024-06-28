Money Report

European stocks open higher as investors await fresh inflation data

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Arne Dedert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks opened higher Friday as investors look ahead to key inflation data from the euro zone and U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.41% in early trade, as the majority of sectors and major bourses traded in the green. Oil and gas stocks rose 0.97%, while retail dipped 0.17%.

Regional stocks ended the previous session lower, as retail was dragged lower after a profit miss for H&M.

Markets are watching out for fresh inflation data from France, Italy and Spain later in the session, while Germany releases unemployment figures and retail sales.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Friday as investors assessed key economic data out of Japan. The Japanese yen weakened to fresh 38-year lows following the release, crossing the 161 mark against the dollar for the first time since 1986 and reaching a high of 161.27, according to LSEG data.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the release of May's core personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, Friday morning. 

