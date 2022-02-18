Ford Shares Pop on Report of CEO Jim Farley Analyzing Spinoff of EV Business

Shares of Ford jumped by more than 5% Friday morning following a report that it is weighing whether to separate its EV business from its traditional engine operations.

Shares rose as high as 5.4% to $18.48.

Farley wants to separate Ford's electric operations from its internal-combustion engine business and has considered spinning off one or the other, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the efforts.

Ford did not immediately respond for comment.

The report comes weeks after Bloomberg reported the company had evaluated spinning off a small portion of its EV business as a part of a reorganization in an effort to capture value that investors have been awarding some EV startups.

A spinoff of any of the operations would be in sharp contrast to Ford's largest U.S.-based rival, General Motors. GM executives have said the automaker has no plans at this time to spin off its electric vehicle business despite pressure from Wall Street to do so.

In November 2020, GM President Mark Reuss said the company analyzed the potential of a spinoff and determined it would not be the right thing for its business, citing costs as well as benefits of having the EV operations remain part of the larger company.