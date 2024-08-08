Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during the rebound and what's on the radar for the next session.

E.l.f. Beauty blew past Wall Street estimates, posting a 50% gain in sales in its fiscal first quarter. That follows a 76% jump in the year-ago period. On its post-earnings conference call, the company said to expect higher container and transportation cost headwinds in FY25. Shares rose 3.4% during the regular session, but fell 10% in after-hours trading.



Paramount Global added 5% after the closing bell – after dropping 2.4% during the regular trading day. The company's streaming division swung to an unexpected profit for the first time ever. Paramount also announced it is cutting 15% of its U.S. workforce, as part of broader cost savings. CNBC TV's Julia Boorstin will have the latest.



Sweetgreen soared more than 20% after the closing bell. The company boosted its full-year sales outlook. Earnings missed, with a loss of 13 cents per share versus the Street's estimates of a loss of 10 cents a share. Revenue came in at $185 million, beating estimates of $181 million.

Dropbox added 3% in after-hours trading after the company beat on earnings and revenue.



Archer Aviation tumbled in after-hours trading, after reporting quarterly results. The company also unveiled plans for a Los Angeles air taxi network, as soon as 2026. CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will cover the story on Friday.

—Jill Schneider

Renovation nation

CNBC's real estate reporter Diana Olick will report on an uptick for home renovations in the U.S.

She'll have details on CNBC TV Friday.

Shares of Home Depot are down 2% this week. The stock is 12% from the 52-week high hit back in March. Year to date, shares are flat.

Lowe's is 10% from the 52-week high. The stock is down 1.7% week to date, but it's up 6% in 2024.

Bonds in the U.S.A.

CNBC.com's Darla Mercado reports as the Federal Reserve may very well be getting ready for a rate cut, investors will have to look for new sources of yield rather than those 5%-plus short-term bonds.

She lists several core and core-plus bond funds for investors to consider including Vanguard's Core Bond Fund (VCORX), which has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.47% right now.

Fidelity's Intermediate Bond Fund (FTHRX) has a 30-day yield of 4.32%.

Vanguard's Core-Plus Bond Fund (VCPIX) has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.66%.

BAGIX is the Baird Aggregate Bond Fund, which has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.32%.

BlackRock's Total Return ETF (BRTR) has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.97%.

Magnificent gains for the Magnificent Seven

Nvidia jumped 6% on Thursday. The stock is 25% from the June 20 high.

Meta Platforms was up 4.2% in Thursday's rally. The stock is 6% from the July 8 high.

Tesla added 3.7% in the session. The stock is 28.7% from the September high.

Alphabet was up nearly 2%. The stock is 15.5% from the July high.

Amazon was up 1.86% Thursday. The stock is 17.6% from the July high.

Apple was up about 1.7%. The stock is 10% from the July high.

Microsoft closed 1% higher. The stock is 14% from the early July high.

Thursday was the S&P 500's best session since November 2022. Tech was the best performing sector of the day, while Communication Services was second.

Delta Air Lines and CrowdStrike

The airline says the CrowdStrike tech outage last month cost it $380 million dollars.

CrowdStrike said it offered to help, and it called the airline's narrative "misleading."

"Fast Money" trader Karen Finerman announced that she was opening a position in CrowdStrike, saying the sell-off since the crisis is "overdone."

CrowdStrike was up 4.27% on Thursday. The stock is 40% from the July 9 high.

The relative strength index on the stock, which is one metric traders use to tell when a stock is oversold, is now at 30.8. An RSI of 30 suggests a stock may be oversold, while a reading of 70 or greater means it's overbought. There is no guarantee that a stock will fall when the RSI hits 70 or that it will jump at 30, but it is one piece of data that some traders use to make decisions.

Make-up

As Jill Schneider said above E.l.f. sales jumped 50% in the last quarter. That seems pretty good. Guidance, however, was cautious. The stock is down 11% after hours. E.l.f. is up 13% in four days. It's up 30% year to date, and it's 15% from the March high.

Ulta Beauty is 43% from the March high.

Estee Lauder is down 45% in the last year.

Coty is 30% from the February high.

—Jason Gewirtz