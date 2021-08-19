Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How You Should Be Investing Your Money in Your 20s, 30s, 40s and Beyond

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Alexander Raths | Getty Images

There are a lot of strategies when it comes to saving for retirement.

But earning more money and spending less of it are two simple rules every investor can live by, according to Winnie Sun, a managing partner of Sun Group Wealth Partners.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Once you have your budget under control, you'll need to design a portfolio to help reach your goals.

Check out this video for a breakdown of how Sun recommends allocating your money based on your current age.

More from Invest in You:
What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention
Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy
How insurance premiums and deductibles work

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Money Report

Business 34 mins ago

MLB Will End 70-Year Deal With Trading Card Company Topps

Congress 1 hour ago

This Bill Aims to Keep Social Security Beneficiaries Out of Poverty. Here's Where Efforts to Improve the Program Stand

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us