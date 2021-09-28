Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Most People Who Hit Their Retirement Goals Are Good at Doing These Three Things

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Peter Dazeley

There are countless strategies when it comes to saving more money.

But a well-funded retirement often comes down to just three budgeting habits, according to Ken Hevert, a senior vice president at Fidelity Investments. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Committing to regular savings, whether it is a percentage of your paycheck or a specific dollar amount, is the most important thing he says you can do to reach your goals. 

Check out this video to see how much Hevert says you should put away regularly and to learn the other two things you will need to do to fund your dream retirement. 

Money Report

Business 10 mins ago

EV Start-Up Lucid Begins Production of Flagship Air Sedan Ahead of Customer Deliveries

Business 51 mins ago

Two Defendants in Shell Company Stock Hijack Case — Mark Miller and Christopher Rajkaran — Set to Plead Guilty

More from Invest in You:
'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMarketsinvestingpersonal financeInvestment strategy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us